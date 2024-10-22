Removing Barriers to Breastfeeding for LGBTQ+ Parents

This article is part 1 of a series on ways individuals have found to navigate breastfeeding.

Choosing how to feed your baby is a deeply personal choice. And there are a lot of reasons why breastfeeding might not be an option for a family. But sexual orientation, gender identity, and not being the birth parent shouldn’t be barriers to breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding medicine specialists are working hard to remove the barriers to breastfeeding that prevent LGBTQ+ parents from feeling enabled to make that choice.

“It doesn’t help anyone to say you should breastfeed and then not have the support and evidence-based best care that we know helps families reach their infant feeding goal,” says Ann Kellams, MD. But what that support looks like may be different for every parent.

Inducing Lactation for Non-Birthing Parents

When a person gives birth, biological processes trigger milk production. Usually within a couple days. But just because you weren’t the birthing parent doesn’t mean your feeding options are limited.

When Can Lactation Be Induced?

Inducing lactation can take more time than the hormonally charged process of giving birth. So, many non-birthing parents elect to start months before the baby’s due date.

“We offer prenatal visits for both birthing and non-birthing parents,” shares Amanda Rosenblatt, a lactation consultant at UVA Health. “There are published protocols we can use to help guide parents in their journey.” Protocols are techniques and timelines that have worked for others. These provide a roadmap.