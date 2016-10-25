Race Recovery & Preparation: Tips for Distance Runners

You did it. You ran an entire marathon without dying, crossed the finish line, and now you're done, right?

Not so fast. Proper race recovery gets rid of excess lactic acid in your legs and limits muscle soreness, dehydration and other problems. "The best thing to do is continue to walk around for 10-15 minutes," says David J. Hryvniak, MD, who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation and is also a distance runner.

In this week's podcast, Hryvniak talks about distance race preparation and recovery, including:

Avoiding dehydration and overhydration

Easing muscular aches and pains

Why chocolate milk is better post-race than a protein drink

Post-race emotions

Running Injury?

UVA has clinics to treat running injuries and improve performance.