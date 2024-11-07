How To Quit Smoking: Q&A With a Stage 4 Lung Cancer Survivor

It's easy to understand why David Lunt was shocked to learn he had stage 4 lung cancer. Yes, he'd smoked in the past. But he hadn't touched a cigarette since 1995 — nearly 30 years ago. He was doing 15- and 25-mile bicycle rides; his lungs seemed in great shape.

David found out about this lung cancer last year after it spread to his brain. At UVA Health, he found a treatment that's helped him return to his normal life. It's not a cure, but it's giving him more time.

David's story shows that avoiding lung cancer isn't as simple as just quitting smoking or never starting. People smoke and struggle to quit for dozens of reasons. In this Q&A, he offers his best advice on how to quite smoking.

How did you start smoking?

I grew up in a household where both parents smoked cigarettes and both maternal grandparents were smokers. I can only recall a very few adults in my childhood and teen years who weren't smokers.

I never thought about the idea of choosing to smoke or not to smoke. I began smoking one afternoon with a pair of childhood friends who stopped by my house and invited me along to join them smoking some cigarettes one of them had acquired. That was about 1970. I was about 14 at the time.

As I grew a bit older and entered high school, smoking developed into a social activity. Nearly all my friends were smokers. Initially, my smoking was sporadic and occasional, but as I got older my habit continued to develop. By the time I entered the U.S. Coast Guard in 1975, I was regularly smoking a pack of cigarettes a day.

How did smoking turn into a bigger habit for you?

In my Coast Guard workplaces smoking had been generally not allowed in the shipboard engineering spaces, classrooms, or most offices. The only time I could smoke freely at work was during a break.

Taking a break, going outside, and lighting up a cigarette with workmates became a ritual and served like a trigger. It was hard to break that connection, yet it overcoming it was a very important contributor to my success in quitting.

An additional trigger I had to overcome was smoking while driving. I had to rethink my habit of throwing live cigarettes out the window to dispose of them. I had to change my attitude about that from a behavior of “this is how it is done” to one where I could see it as “rude, inconsiderate, and dangerous.” It bothers me to this day when I see the vast quantity of discarded butts on the side of the roads where I ride my bike.

What made you want to quit smoking?

Over the course of my years as a smoker, I had attempted to quit several times. There were different prompts at different times. Economics was one.