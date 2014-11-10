Q&A: Helping Your Kids Stay Healthy During Flu Season

Ina Stephens, MD, gave us this update on the flu vaccine. She specializes in pediatric infectious diseases and sees patients at By Your Side Pediatrics and Northridge Pediatrics.

Do parents need to get the flu vaccine to help protect their child?

Yes! Parents absolutely carry viruses and unknowingly pass them along to their kids. In fact, parents, who are adults with likely some immunity/partial immunity to many viruses, may become "infected" with a virus and have little or no symptoms (a slight runny nose for instance), pass it on to their young child who has minimal immunity, and the child can exhibit many more symptoms of the virus.

So to answer your question, absolutely yes — parents should receive their flu vaccines! It’s especially important for parents with infants under 6 months of age, as these infants are too young to receive the influenza vaccine themselves.

What about enterovirus D68 (EV-D68)? The CDC says these infections will taper off at the end of fall. Why are viruses seasonal?

The answer to this question is largely unknown. No one really knows why the enteroviruses peak in late summer/fall and then fade away. There is certainly the known entity of "viral competition," so when another virus starts to "peak," like the influenza virus in the winter, they compete within the host environment, and the other "summer/fall" viruses fade. But why? No one knows. One interesting fact, though: In equatorial countries, influenza occurs throughout the year, but is highest in the monsoon or rainy season.

Does the flu shot prevent or affect D68?

The influenza vaccine will not prevent enterovirus D68. However, if you get the flu, especially if you have reactive airway disease or asthma, which can be triggered by influenza, then you’ll be more susceptible to a severe enteroviral infection if you also become infected with it.

How can you tell a difference between the flu and D68? The symptoms sound similar.

Clinically, it may be difficult to tell. Both viruses usually are accompanied by fever. Enterovirus D68 usually causes mild to severe respiratory problems as well as a runny nose, sneezing, cough and body aches. Severe symptoms may include difficulty breathing, especially in those who are prone (asthmatics).

Influenza usually comes on faster and is accompanied by chills, sore throat, fatigue, headaches and body aches. The only definitive way to distinguish is by viral testing.