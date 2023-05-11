Is Heartburn Scarring My Lungs? GERD & Other Pulmonary Fibrosis Causes You Need to Know

Most of us have had heartburn — that feeling when stomach acid flows (refluxes) up into the esophagus. If you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or the severe form of acid reflux, you need to know about its connection to lung scarring (pulmonary fibrosis).

Turns out there are lots of pulmonary fibrosis causes. GERD falls into a ‘maybe’ category.

We turned to lung disorder expert, Tessy K. Paul, MD, to explain the many potential pulmonary fibrosis causes. She also explains the lung connection with GERD.

Paul is medical director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program at UVA Health. She’s also the center director for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network at UVA Health.

What Is Pulmonary Fibrosis?

With pulmonary fibrosis (PF), the tissue around and between the airways in your lungs get scarred and thick. It’s the predominant finding in different chronic lung disorders. We call these interstitial lung disease (ILD).

This damage makes it hard to breathe and for your body to get the oxygen it needs. The terms interstitial lung disease and pulmonary fibrosis are often used interchangeably.

“Interstitial lung disease is an umbrella term. It encompasses a wide range of inflammatory and fibrotic lung diseases,” Paul says. “The cause can range from environmental exposures such as mold or having birds indoors to autoimmune diseases like scleroderma or rheumatoid arthritis. Or ILD can be ‘idiopathic’ where we don't know the cause.”

GERD: Chicken Or the Egg?

GERD and pulmonary fibrosis are a “chicken or egg” puzzle researchers haven’t yet solved. Researchers are looking to see:

If GERD increases your risk for pulmonary fibrosis

Or if pulmonary fibrosis leads to GERD and makes the condition worse

Paul explains: “With GERD, someone inhales small amounts of stomach contents into the lungs. This can cause inflammation and may promote scarring over time. And the other piece to the puzzle is whether having the lung fibrosis itself makes it more likely for these patients to develop GERD.”

With COVID-19, doctors saw a big increase in referrals for pulmonary fibrosis. Like with GERD, it’s hard to know if COVID caused the lung fibrosis. Or if the disease was already there and COVID made it worse or helped uncover it.



We do know this: Severe COVID-related lung fibrosis is one of the reasons people need a lung transplant.

More Possible Pulmonary Fibrosis Causes

In some cases, we can’t find a cause. We call this idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. But, in addition to GERD, it’s important to know about things that can inflame and scar your lungs.

Breathing In Toxins at Work, Home or Outside

Many toxins and pollutants can damage your lungs over the long run. These include:

Silica dust

Asbestos fibers

Hard metal dusts

Coal dust

Grain dust

Bird and animal proteins

Mold

Smoking tobacco & e-cigs (vaping)

Microwave popcorn flavoring

Radiation to the Chest for Cancer

Some people who receive radiation therapy for lung or breast cancer may show signs of lung damage months or sometimes years after the first treatment.

Medication for Cancer, Heart, & Other Conditions

Many drugs can damage your lungs, especially any of these medications you might need to take:

Chemotherapy drugs designed to kill cancer cells, such as methotrexate and cyclophosphamide

designed to kill cancer cells, such as methotrexate and cyclophosphamide Irregular heartbeat medications such as amiodarone

such as amiodarone Antibiotics such as nitrofurantoin or ethambutol

such as nitrofurantoin or ethambutol Anti-inflammatory drugs such as rituximab (Rituxan) or sulfasalazine (Azulfidine)

Autoimmune & Other Medical Conditions

Many medical conditions can damage the lungs. These include:

Dermatomyositis

Polymyositis

Mixed connective tissue disease

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Scleroderma

Rheumatoid arthritis

Sarcoidosis

Important to Control GERD

Paul sees a lot of pulmonary fibrosis patients with GERD. Experts are looking to see if pulmonary fibrosis changes a person’s anatomy, making them more likely to have GERD.

Here’s what we do know. “It’s important to control GERD when present and symptomatic in pulmonary fibrosis patients,” Paul says.