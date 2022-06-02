Don’t Shoulder the Pain: Know the Pros & Cons of Reverse Shoulder Replacement

Arthritis in your shoulder can make life miserable. The bone-on-bone pain can keep you up at night. You might have trouble with simple tasks, like buckling your seatbelt. That's why many people turn to joint replacement surgery. And now, most people have this procedure done in reverse. A UVA Health expert explains the pros and cons of a reverse shoulder replacement.

What’s a Reverse Shoulder Replacement?

Like other joints in the human body, you have bones that fit together in your shoulder like a ball in a socket. Imagine a baseball in a glove. The ball allows for movement. The socket keeps things in place.

With a regular shoulder replacement, doctors replace the ball with a new ball and the socket with a socket implant. The metal ball and plastic socket implants replace the worn bones.

A reverse shoulder replacement switches the placement of these pieces. “We put a ball on the socket side and a socket on the ball side,” says Brian Werner, MD. He’s a UVA Health sports medicine orthopedic surgeon. He specializes in all types of shoulder joint replacement surgery.

On the Rise:

“In the next decade, shoulder joint replacements are projected to increase by 700%.” Brian Werner, MD

Why Surgeons Go in Reverse

Reverse shoulder replacements now make up more than 60% of all shoulder joint replacements. The #1 reason? Many people with arthritis don't have a working rotator cuff. That's the part of the shoulder made up of four tendons that stabilize the joint.

Werner explains: “If you do a regular shoulder replacement in that patient, they can't lift their arm up and actually use their arm. We found that a reverse replacement works very well in those patients.”

But you could also benefit from this option if you have:

A shoulder fracture

Shoulder arthritis with a very worn-out socket

Reverse Shoulder Replacement Pros

After surgery, you can expect to:

Live without or reduced shoulder pain

Regain your range of motion

Get back to the sports and activities you love

Reverse Shoulder Replacement Cons

This kind of procedure does carry risks. You do face the risk, after surgery, of:

Losing the ability to reach behind your back to scratch or change a bra

Getting an infection

Suffering from some joint instability

Bone fracturing around the implants

Doctors can treat any infection that develops. And they can fix other issues with a revision surgery, Werner notes. The newest reverse shoulder implants have only been around 5-10 years. So it's hard to know how long they’ll last.

Surgery is Not 1st Option for Pain

Shoulder arthritis causes the same symptoms as other injuries:

Pain in the shoulder, particularly at night

Limited shoulder movement, like reaching, carrying, or lifting

Stiff shoulder

After diagnosis with an X-ray image and physical exam, doctors look at next steps. Werner says, “With shoulder arthritis, we don’t jump straight to a replacement.”

Instead, Werner and team will try to reduce pain with: