7 Tips for Preventing Alzheimer's in Women

Exercise

Exercise benefits almost every part of the body, including the brain. Make aerobic exercise a regular part of your daily life. You can dance, swim, bicycle, walk, or take an exercise class. Of all our tips, this one is the most helpful for preventing Alzheimer's in women.

Eat a Balanced Diet

Research shows a link between following the Mediterranean diet and preventing Alzheimer's and improved cognition. This diet is rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, fish, and olive oil. Eating some of these foods in place of foods with a lot of saturated fat or added sugar is good for your health.

Get Enough Sleep

Research shows quality sleep may help clear beta-amyloids from the brain. These proteins clump together to form plaques in the brain that may contribute to Alzheimer's.

Manage Your Blood Sugar

When you have diabetes, your body becomes insulin resistant, which is closely tied to inflammation. Inflammation can cause protein buildup in the brain that can disrupt several of its functions.

Control Your Blood Pressure

High blood pressure can affect blood flow throughout your body. It can reduce blood flow to the brain.

Stay Connected Socially

Having more social contact as you age can help with preventing Alzheimer's. It can also improve your mental health.

Learn New Things

Keeping your mind stimulated can improve brain function.