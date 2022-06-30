7 Tips for Preventing Alzheimer's in Women

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. About two-thirds of Americans with the disease are women. It isn’t known why women get it more often. But there are lifestyle changes that can help with preventing Alzheimer’s in women. These habits can improve your life in other ways, too.
Preventing Alzheimer’s: Follow These Tips
If you’re a woman, these changes can help you with preventing Alzheimer’s.
Worried About Alzheimer's?
UVA Health offers care from experts in Alzheimer's and memory disorders.
Exercise
Exercise benefits almost every part of the body, including the brain. Make aerobic exercise a regular part of your daily life. You can dance, swim, bicycle, walk, or take an exercise class. Of all our tips, this one is the most helpful for preventing Alzheimer's in women.
Eat a Balanced Diet
Research shows a link between following the Mediterranean diet and preventing Alzheimer's and improved cognition. This diet is rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, fish, and olive oil. Eating some of these foods in place of foods with a lot of saturated fat or added sugar is good for your health.
Get Enough Sleep
Research shows quality sleep may help clear beta-amyloids from the brain. These proteins clump together to form plaques in the brain that may contribute to Alzheimer's.
Manage Your Blood Sugar
When you have diabetes, your body becomes insulin resistant, which is closely tied to inflammation. Inflammation can cause protein buildup in the brain that can disrupt several of its functions.
Control Your Blood Pressure
High blood pressure can affect blood flow throughout your body. It can reduce blood flow to the brain.
Stay Connected Socially
Having more social contact as you age can help with preventing Alzheimer's. It can also improve your mental health.
Learn New Things
Keeping your mind stimulated can improve brain function.