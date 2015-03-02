Preconception, Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum FAQs

“Should I take prenatal vitamins before conception?”
“Why doesn’t anyone talk about miscarriage?”
“Does the baby really need all this stuff?”
We looked at these questions and more in our maternity series:
Preconception
First Trimester
- Prenatal vitamins and common questions
- The meaning of miscarriage
- A mom's personal miscarriage story
- High-risk pregnancies
- Common and less common conditions in pregnancy
- Prenatal screening/genetic counseling for birth defects
Second Trimester
Third Trimester
- Prenatal classes
- Your partner’s role
- Breastfeeding 101
- Helping older siblings adjust
- The most useful shower gifts