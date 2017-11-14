A Positive Attitude Can Make A Big Difference: Inside the Winter 2017 Vim & Vigor

Despite a chronic illness, Angela enjoys life and keeps an upbeat attitude.

Making small changes and having a positive attitude can have a long-lasting and positive impact on your health. This is the theme of the latest issue of Vim & Vigor magazine.

Beth Frackleton, RN, a certified health and wellness coach, gives tips on sticking with your New Year’s resolution. “If you can figure out how to seamlessly incorporate healthier behaviors into your day, you’re more likely to stick with it.” For example, instead of trying to make big changes to your schedule, look for opportunities to make improvements to your current routine:

Take the stairs at work instead of the elevator.

Go for a 10-minute walk a few times a day.

Set aside a few minutes at the beginning of each week to plan healthy meals.

Be sure to read the articles below, which feature the inspiring stories of some of our patients:

An Educated Patient

One week after surgery for colon cancer, Jim enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at home.

Winter 2017 Vim & Vigor.

Facing Illness Head On

A rare condition nearly cost Angela her life. With support from her husband and team of UVA doctors, she has a positive outlook.

Friendship After Stroke

Two women find a friendship and a cure for the ticking time bomb in their brains – a leading cause of stroke among the young.

Miracle on the Mountain

William survived a massive heart attack while camping on a remote Virginia mountain.