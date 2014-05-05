Poetry Contest Winners!

For National Poetry Month, we held a poetry contest focusing on medical themes. We received numerous submissions, from hilarious haikus to heartfelt free verse. We all found it very difficult to choose our favorites!

Daniel Becker, MD, editor of Hospital Drive, worked with our editorial staff to choose the winners.

All winning poems will be published here on this blog. Look for them in our weekly "Poetry Fridays" post!

Grand Prize Winners

The grand prize winners each will receive a $50 Visa gift card.





Meditation on the Sickle Cell, Laura Kolbe



Kolbe's poem will also be published in UVA Health System literary journal Hospital Drive.

The Maddening Gladness, Jarish Cohen



Honorable Mention

Doctor, Katherine Crowley

Runners-Up by Category

Category I: Bedside Manners

Untitled, Tina Auth

Category II: How Sick Did You Get?

An Embolic Tale, Jamie DeVore

Untitled, Bonnie Carey

Untitled, Jessica Garber

Category III: Grab (the Black) Bag: Miscellaneous Medical Moments

For John, Lisa A. Ryan

Blink, Callie Bateman

Insomnia, Rabita Alamgir

Congratulations to the winners and thanks to everyone who submitted a poem and to Daniel Becker, MD, for his time and efforts.