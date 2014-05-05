Poetry Contest Winners!

For National Poetry Month, we held a poetry contest focusing on medical themes. We received numerous submissions, from hilarious haikus to heartfelt free verse. We all found it very difficult to choose our favorites!
Daniel Becker, MD, editor of Hospital Drive, worked with our editorial staff to choose the winners.
All winning poems will be published here on this blog. Look for them in our weekly "Poetry Fridays" post!
Grand Prize Winners
The grand prize winners each will receive a $50 Visa gift card.
Meditation on the Sickle Cell, Laura Kolbe
Kolbe's poem will also be published in UVA Health System literary journal Hospital Drive.
The Maddening Gladness, Jarish Cohen
Honorable Mention
Doctor, Katherine Crowley
Runners-Up by Category
Category I: Bedside Manners
Untitled, Tina Auth
Category II: How Sick Did You Get?
An Embolic Tale, Jamie DeVore
Untitled, Bonnie Carey
Untitled, Jessica Garber
Category III: Grab (the Black) Bag: Miscellaneous Medical Moments
For John, Lisa A. Ryan
Blink, Callie Bateman
Insomnia, Rabita Alamgir
Congratulations to the winners and thanks to everyone who submitted a poem and to Daniel Becker, MD, for his time and efforts. Don't forget to subscribe to this blog and to Hospital Drive for more poetry and stories about health, wellness, medicine and survival.
