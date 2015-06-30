Skip to main content
Podcast Tuesday: Is It a Cold or Allergies? [AUDIO]

by Megan Munkacsy

Chances are, if you don’t have a runny nose right now, you’ve had one recently. But it can be tough to tell whether you have a cold or seasonal allergies.

Do you have allergies?

Find an allergy clinic near you.

In this week’s podcast, Monica Lawrence, MD, who specializes in seasonal allergies, explains:

  • The difference between cold and allergy symptoms
  • Different over-the-counter allergy medications
  • How to avoid nasal spray overuse
  • How nasal irrigation methods like a Neti pot can help

