Podcast Tuesday: Is It a Cold or Allergies? [AUDIO]

Chances are, if you don’t have a runny nose right now, you’ve had one recently. But it can be tough to tell whether you have a cold or seasonal allergies.
In this week’s podcast, Monica Lawrence, MD, who specializes in seasonal allergies, explains:
- The difference between cold and allergy symptoms
- Different over-the-counter allergy medications
- How to avoid nasal spray overuse
- How nasal irrigation methods like a Neti pot can help
