Plate or Pyramid? You Tell Us!

Which one's easier? Or does it even matter?

Images courtesy USDA

The USDA announced a couple of months ago that it’ll be doing away with the food pyramid, which was divided to show us how many servings of each food group we need in a day. In its place is a new food plate with sections to represent how much of each food group should occupy your plate.

