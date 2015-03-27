Pioneering a World Without Cancer

Cancer touches all of us. Despite our greatest scientific achievements, far too many lives are cut short by this disease. But there is reason to hope. For the first time, we’re unlocking mysteries of how cancer develops, grows and spreads at the molecular and cellular levels — insights unknown even five years ago.

Here, we’re united by a common goal — not another life devastated by this disease.

Join us for a free education series to learn how our Cancer Center researchers and physicians are defeating "the emperor that is cancer" through clinical trials, nanotechnology and targeted treatments.

When: Thursday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Where: The Paramount Theater

WVPT Public Television will record the presentation and produce a television special to be broadcast in late June.

Also, don’t miss the upcoming film premiere, "Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies." This free screening is Monday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at The Paramount Theater

