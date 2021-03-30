Pet Poisoning: No, Your Dog Really Shouldn't Eat Chocolate

Kristin Wenger, education coordinator for the Blue Ridge Poison Center, contributed this post. It's repurposed from The Antidote, the poison center's newsletter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to people, families, businesses, schools, and more. But there is one area that has seen some benefit. There has been an unprecedented increase in people adopting and fostering homeless pets.

In fact, many animal shelters around the country have reported that they are running low on dogs and cats. With so many new pet owners among us, this is a good time to remind everyone about pet poisoning.

What's Poisonous to Dogs and Cats?

“My puppy just licked paint from a spill on the floor; what should I do?”

“My cat just ate part of my houseplant; is it poisonous?”

These are examples of calls to the Blue Ridge Poison Center from frantic pet owners whose animals chewed, swallowed, or played with something harmful. Like young children, animals don't know what's safe and what's poisonous.

Some foods and medicines that are safe for people may not be safe for animals. Substances that are poisonous to animals, such as antifreeze, chocolate, or bone meal fertilizer, might actually smell and taste good to them. Dogs in particular explore the world with their mouths, just as babies do.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), these common foods and home and outdoor items could make your pet sick.

In the Kitchen: Human Foods That Poison Pets

Chocolate

Raisins and grapes

Macadamia nuts

Alcohol

Onions, garlic, and chives

Caffeine

Xylitol (a sweetener used in some gum, candies, etc.)

Around Your House: Dangerous Cleaning Products & Other Items

Mothballs

Essential oils

Batteries

Cleaning products

Lamp oil

Medicines (both prescription and over-the-counter)

Tobacco and nicotine products

In the Garage: Chemicals & Gasoline

Paint solvents

Gasoline

Ice melt chemicals

Antifreeze

In the Yard: Poisonous Plants & Fertilizers

Snail & slug baits

Fertilizers

Insecticides and rodenticides

Bone and blood meal

Many plants, including: Lilly of the valley, foxglove, oleander, and several types of bulbs.

This isn't a complete list. If you suspect your pet swallowed or chewed on anything unusual, call your veterinarian or an animal poison control center.