Perfectionist Children: Tips to Manage Their Stress

This article also appears in the December 2016 issue of Cville Family magazine.

We all want our children to strive for greatness. But what happens when your child’s quest for perfection becomes all-consuming?

She may stay up late into the night re-doing a project that was fine from the start. He may avoid completing tasks that he knows he can’t master perfectly. Or she may consider herself a failure for not living up to her own unrealistic expectations.

According to Laura Shaffer, PhD., a pediatric psychologist at UVA Children’s Hospital, children who display these kinds of perfectionist tendencies are more likely to experience anxiety and stress. “These are kids who always want things to be just so,” she says. “They may get frustrated easily when things aren’t going their way or they may be paralyzed by their desire to get something just right.”

Eventually, the pressure becomes too much, and the stress manifests in a variety of ways. “Because children often can’t verbalize how they’re feeling, they first show signs of stress in their behavior, through tantrums or angry outbursts,” says Shaffer. “They may also have physical symptoms, including headaches, stomachaches, sleep disturbances, weight loss or weight gain.”

Finding Balance

Unaddressed, constant stress may lead to more serious problems, such as social anxiety, eating disorders or an inability to follow through with day-to-day tasks. That’s why it’s important for parents to step in and help their child find balance sooner rather than later. Not sure where to begin? Shaffer suggests the following tips:

Embracing Good Enough With guidance, children can learn to manage perfectionist tendencies. If you’re concerned that your child may be anxious or depressed, talk to your pediatrician or contact UVA Children's Hospital to find a provider near you.