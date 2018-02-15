Perfectionism Stressing You Out? Advice and More Inside the Spring Vim & Vigor

Doctors told colon cancer patient April Garrison that she only had 4-6 months to live. Eight years later, she's thriving.

Most of us crave perfectionism in one way or another. Perhaps you can't stop feeling guilty about the ice cream you had yesterday. Or you think you'll never be a good enough parent.

Your high standards could be harming your health. The spring 2018 issue of Vim & Vigor, our family health magazine, takes a closer look at this problem.

Is Your Perfectionism Harmful?

The answer could be "yes," if you experience these seven signs:

You're always stressed out. You have trouble sleeping. You frequently get sick. You tend to quit when you fail. You're exhausted. You force yourself to relive negative events or actions. You're constantly saying you "should" do something.

Learn more about the traps of perfectionism.

Here are a few other stories we think you'll really appreciate.

Cochlear Implants Changed Kate's Life

Pittsylvania County resident Kate Berger's hearing loss was so bad that she missed a tornado warning. A cochlear implant in each ear improved not just her hearing but her speech.

Is Juice Healthy?

Some of our traditional "healthy" foods contain surprising amounts of sugar or salt. Juice lacks the fiber of whole fruits and often has more calories.

The Full Issue Read the spring 2018 Vim & Vigor.

Preventing Opioid Addiction

In 2015, 33,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S. We're responding with alternative treatments, safety measures and research.

Surviving Metastasized Colon Cancer

When April Garrison was diagnosed with colon cancer, a doctor told her she had only four to six months to live. The cancer had metastasized (spread) to her liver. Eight years later, April's not sure why she beat the odds, but she gives a lot of credit to the UVA Cancer Center team.