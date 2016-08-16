Skip to main content
What is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?

by Megan Munkacsy

Woman sits at desk talking to healthcare provider

Pelvic organ prolapse is a condition caused by weak or damaged pelvic floor muscles. The muscles no longer support the pelvic organs, which include the bladder, uterus, vagina and rectum, so they fall downward. While it's not life-threatening, it can cause uncomfortable and embarrassing symptoms such as incontinence.

Women with this condition don't have to just live with it. Treatments are available, and some don't require surgery.

Watch Kathie Hullfish, MD, discuss pelvic organ prolapse treatments.

OBGYN Discusses Pelvic Organ Prolapse

