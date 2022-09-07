7 Quick Questions With Pediatrician Ina Stephens

A pediatrician at UVA Health Children's, Ina Stephens, MD, helps kids grow up as healthy as possible. She's also board-certified in pediatric infectious diseases. She uses this special knowledge to help kids with severe, complicated, and unusual infections.

Meet a Charlottesville-Based Pediatrician

We asked Stephens to answer our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Ina Stephens, MD

I think it's a twofold answer. The first is I became interested in medicine and patient care working in my father's office, starting when I was probably 13 years old. My father was a dermatologist. But he was far more than that. He literally sat half the time and just listened to the patient. Even if they came in with "almost nothing" as he would say.

And his patients used to tell me that my father was just the most incredible person because he listened to them. I learned from him to really listen to patients. Because they have the answer and they know what's going on with them. If you really listen to the patient, you know how to take care of them.

The second thing is that I've had my own issues with being a patient. I know when a physician has taken good care of me, treated me well, and listened to me, and when they haven't. And I think that's changed and helped my approach to taking care of patients, and also their caretakers, family, and parents.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I love teaching patients, teaching them what's wrong with them or what I feel is going on with them, so they understand their disease process, where it comes from, and how to heal themselves. Also, teaching medical students, residents, fellows, and junior faculty. And I love that part of my job. I feel like I'm able to offer a lot, and I enjoy it.