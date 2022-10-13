7 Quick Questions With Pediatric Gastroenterologist Jeremy Middleton

A pediatric gastroenterologist at UVA Children's, Jeremy Middleton, MD, helps kids with diseases of the digestive system.

Meet a Charlottesville-Based Pediatric Gastroenterologist

We asked Middleton to answer our 7 quick questions.

1. What most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Jeremy Middleton, MD

My approach to patient care is one where I take a family-centered approach and a patient-centered approach. I think that I'm good at listening. I think that I'm good at making a plan, both with assessment and treatment that takes into consideration the family and the patient's needs and desires. Then I move forward with a joint decision that makes the most sense for the medical needs and the family's needs.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Taking care of children is the one thing that inspired me to become a physician. I think that we have the hardest job. But it's also the most rewarding job, because we get to take care of not only children, but the families that take such good care of them.

In addition to that, one of the big reasons I came back to a place like UVA is to be a part of a great education facility. And so another really important part of my job, and the one that I take the most pride in, is being a clinical instructor, too. Being a teacher to medical students and residents and fellows as we take care of these kids together.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Like many other physicians, I don't like going to the doctor. I think there's always the fear that something bad is going to happen. For me, it's one of those things where it's usually my wife who's like, "Okay, buddy, you have to go and do all the things that you're supposed to, Mr. Doctor." But I think it's just the unknown that makes things unnerving.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I have two boys who keep me very busy. A lot of my stress relief comes in participating in their activities — Boy Scouts, Taekwondo, and baseball. My wife and I are big foodies, so we get to experience the local cuisine of Charlottesville and love going out and preparing our own food. But mostly, it's taking advantage of all the fantastic hikes and the outdoor activities that Central Virginia has to offer.