A Parents’ Summer Survival Guide

It’s mid-June, which means it’s time to face some bad news: Your kids are out of school for another 1,680 hours.

Even if you take out the time they’ll spend sleeping, you’re still left with a lot of hours, which means a lot of trips to the pool, a lot of screen time, an awful lot of time at camps or with babysitters or with you.

Here’s your guide — and theirs — to getting through it and even having a little fun.

Fun Summer Activities for Kids and You

Need to keep them active and burn energy? Get some ideas from this infographic on fun exercises for kids.