Do You Need a Parasite Cleanse?

There’s something about parasites specifically that makes most people get the creeps. Sure, bacteria are alive and living inside of you, but biome sounds pleasant enough people are happy to take probiotics to make sure their little bacteria have enough to eat. Parasites somehow feel significantly more intrusive.

Plus, we’ve all heard the stories of people living for years with vague symptoms of stomach pain, only to find out much later that they’d been infected with a worm. Why not do a quick clean-out to find out?

William Petri, MD, an infectious disease specialist, says that “there’s no evidence that these parasite cleanses are either effective or needed.”

Common Parasites in the United States

That’s not to say that the United States is without parasites. “The most common intestinal parasites are giardiasis and cryptosporidiosis,” Petri says.

Giardia

The most common intestinal parasitic infection is caused by a protozoan. And mild cases can be asymptomatic. For people who are seriously affected, Giardia can cause weight loss, malnutrition, growth failure, and vitamin deficiencies.

If left untreated, Giardia goes away on its own. But if severe, your provider can prescribe medication that can resolve symptoms in just a week for most people. So, no need to buy a general parasite cleanse online.

Cryptosporidiosis

Cryptosporidium is another protozoan parasite. And just like Giardia, it usually comes from the fecal-oral route (don’t think about it too much). Swallowing water from a swimming pool or water park are 1 of the main ways people get this.

If you’re afflicted with this parasite, you’ll have watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea. Unfortunately, the only treatment for this is staying hydrated, and it may last for a couple weeks. If you have underlying conditions, you may need greater medical support.

Pinworms

In school-age children, pinworms are an unfortunately common parasite. They are the most common type of worm infection in the United States. You can actually do a tape test at home to see if your children have this and treat it with an inexpensive over-the-counter remedy.

Compared to a 100+ dollar parasite cleanse that may or may not work, targeted anti-parasitic medications are more effective and less likely to cause widespread problems.

Make Sure You Have Parasites

If you have bothersome symptoms, talk to your doctor. They may want to take a stool sample for testing. Or they may want to talk to you more to find out what possible avenues of exposure you’ve had or if you’ve ruled out more likely causes for your symptoms.

Most of the problems you’ll get from parasites aren’t easily mistaken for anything else.

Meanwhile, the symptoms social media attributes to parasites are a little more vague.

Teeth grinding, anxiety, acne, liking sweet food, liking salty food, and feeling tired are all attributed to “parasites.” Which ones? Parasite Cleanse Believers aren’t sure, but they’re sure these symptoms are parasites.

Compare this to the visible red stripes that appear on the skin with hookworm, the extreme stomach illness of Giardia, or the visible white eggs of pinworms. Specific symptoms, attributable to a single parasite, and treated with a few doses of a targeted medication.

Parasites, Common, but Specific

It’s not uncommon to deal with parasites. External parasites, like mosquitos and ticks, cause a wide range of issues, including serious ailments like Alpha-Gal.

Intestinal parasites are much less common, but cause exactly the kinds of symptoms you’d expect from something living in your intestines: abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, and bloating. If you have these symptoms regularly, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor. Whether it’s a parasite or a food sensitivity, you deserve to feel better. Unfortunately, if you already have a sensitive stomach, you may want to evaluate the ingredients in a parasite cleanse critically.