Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): Are You At Risk?

PAD happens when plaque builds up in the arteries in your pelvis or legs, and the arteries become narrow or blocked. You might notice that you have trouble walking or your legs ache when you walk.

If untreated, PAD can eventually lead to a loss of circulation in the legs, gangrene and the need for amputation.

Can't make the discussion? Learn more about treatment at UVA and make an appointment

Calculate your risk

Get Answers to Your PAD Questions

Join UVA experts for a panel discussion:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Omni Charlottesville Hotel, 212 Ridge McIntire Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903