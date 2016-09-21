Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): Are You At Risk?

by Megan Munkacsy

Sore legs are a PAD symptom

PAD happens when plaque builds up in the arteries in your pelvis or legs, and the arteries become narrow or blocked. You might notice that you have trouble walking or your legs ache when you walk.

If untreated, PAD can eventually lead to a loss of circulation in the legs, gangrene and the need for amputation.

Can't make the discussion?

Get Answers to Your PAD Questions

Join UVA experts for a panel discussion:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Omni Charlottesville Hotel, 212 Ridge McIntire Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles