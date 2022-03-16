Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Can You Be Overweight & Healthy? A New Study Says It’s Possible

by Karen Doss Bowman

this guy can be healthy and overweight, study says

The good news: Healthy bodies come in all shapes and sizes. You don't need to lose weight to lower your risk for serious illness. You can be overweight and healthy at the same time. To get healthier, count your steps — not calories.

You Can Be Overweight & Healthy

A recent study finds that obese people got healthy through exercise. They reduced their risk for conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. 

Exercise is Medicine

But talk to your provider first if you've been sedentary.

