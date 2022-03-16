Healthy Balance
Can You Be Overweight & Healthy? A New Study Says It’s Possible
The good news: Healthy bodies come in all shapes and sizes. You don't need to lose weight to lower your risk for serious illness. You can be overweight and healthy at the same time. To get healthier, count your steps — not calories.
You Can Be Overweight & Healthy
A recent study finds that obese people got healthy through exercise. They reduced their risk for conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.
Exercise is Medicine
But talk to your provider first if you've been sedentary.
