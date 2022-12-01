Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: Pros & Cons

Over-the-counter hearing aids are a newer, less expensive option if you need help with hearing loss. They don't require a visit to an audiologist or doctor for a professional fitting.

A recent ruling by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed hearing aids to be sold directly to consumers. Adults 18 and up can buy them in pharmacies, stores, and online — no prescription needed.

They typically cost a lot less than traditional hearing aids.

Sounds great, right? But while over-the-counter hearing aids are a solution for some, they won’t work for everyone — especially people with severe hearing loss.

Hearing Aid Options

Before the FDA ruling, you could only get hearing aids through a licensed audiologist or hearing aid dispenser. Approval for these hearing aids requires medical clearance, a hearing test (audiogram), and a custom fitting. Insurance rarely covers hearing aids, though tests and fittings are sometimes covered. They use sophisticated technology, so they’re expensive. Hearing aids can cost $2,000-$7,000 per pair.