Out of the Archives: How to Avoid a Literal Hard Heart

The term "hard-hearted" first appeared with Chaucer in the 13th century. Then, as now, having a hard heart indicated a lack of pity or mercy. But it seems this emotional toughness reflected a physical state of being, an actual hard heart.

The thing is, our medieval ancestors weren't entirely wrong. A heart can actually calcify. And more commonly, your arteries can harden from the buildup of plaque. This hardening in the arterial walls, or atherosclerosis, may not make you mean. But it can lead to heart disease, stroke, heart attacks, and peripheral artery disease.

Avoid a Hard Heart

Many people who have clogged arteries don't know it. In fact, about half of all men in their 50s have some buildup in their arteries.

So what can you do? You can prevent plaque buildup. Pay attention to your healthcare on an ongoing basis.

In honor of Heart Month 2025, make sure you're taking care of your heart. No matter your age or gender, you'll find things you can do in this overview of heart-healthy steps.