Infographic: All About Organ and Tissue Donation

According to Donate Life America, 22 people die each day because they were unable to get the organ they needed. Even though 95 percent of Americans are in favor of donating, only 60 percent of Virginians have registered. Virginia organ donation can help save lives right in our own state.

One organ donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of more than 50 people. Every 10 minutes another name is added to the organ waiting list.