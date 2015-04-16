Infographic: All About Organ and Tissue Donation

According to Donate Life America, 22 people die each day because they were unable to get the organ they needed. Even though 95 percent of Americans are in favor of donating, only 60 percent of Virginians have registered. Virginia organ donation can help save lives right in our own state.
Learn more about organ and tissue donation: Visit the UVA Transplant Center.
Infographic text: All About Organ & Tissue Donation
One organ donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of more than 50 people. Every 10 minutes another name is added to the organ waiting list.
- Living donor organs & tissues
- Kidney
- Partial liver
- Blood & bone marrow
- Deceased donor organs & tissues
- Cornea
- Heart
- Kidney
- Liver
- Lung
- Bone
- Veins, tendons & ligaments
- Pancreas
- Intestine
- Organ transplant myth buster
- Myth: If I sign up to be an organ or tissue donor, doctors will not try as hard to save my life.
- Busted: A doctor's first responsibility is to save your life. In fact, most of the medical personnel who treat emergencies are in no way involved in organ and tissue transplant.
- Myth: Well-known, rich and or famous people have a better change in receiving an organ or tissue transplant.
- Busted: The severity of your illness, length of waiting time, blood type and match potential are the only factors that play a role in a patient moving up on the waiting list.
- Myth: There are plenty of organs that can be used.
- Busted: An average of 21 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant.
- Myth: I can't be an organ donor.
- Busted: Almost anyone can be a donor regardless of race, gender and medical history.
- Donors are not responsible for medical costs
- Religious views predominately support organ and tissue donation
- 1 in 4 living donors are not related to the recipient
- Myth: If I sign up to be an organ or tissue donor, doctors will not try as hard to save my life.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.