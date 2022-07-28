Omicron BA.5 Cases Rising: What You Need to Know About The Latest COVID Surge

Almost 2.5 years into the pandemic, we’re all tired of COVID. But a rise in cases with the omicron BA.5 variant is still important news.

Even with vaccines, you can still get a severe case, especially if you’re older or immunocompromised. With the need to isolate, a mild case can really disrupt your daily life. And then there’s long COVID to worry about.

UVA Health infectious disease expert Costi Sifri, MD, shares what you need to know the current surge.

Omicron BA.5 Spreads Easier Than Other Variants