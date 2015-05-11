Maternity Monday: UVA's Free Prenatal Classes

Are you a new parent or a parent-to-be and looking for some free advice? Oh Baby! is a free night of advice from UVA doctors.

Diane Sampson, education director for UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology, explains the event: “The talks are based on what our obstetricians and pediatricians wish they had known as first time parents themselves, and what our physicians want our patients to know before baby comes.”

What You'll Learn:

Typical newborn behavior

Tips for calming a fussy baby

The top 10 things to know about breastfeeding before your baby is born

Postpartum: the good, the bad and the ugly

All participants receive door prizes, refreshments and helpful take-home materials.

Where: Quayle Learning Center, Battle Building. Park for free in the 11th Street Garage.

When: Wed., May 20th 6-8 p.m.

UVA also offers a variety of prenatal classes for family members of all ages. From breastfeeding and newborn care basics to grandparents and siblings classes, you can learn all aspects of welcoming a new addition to the family. They’re free, and new sessions start all the time.

Learn more about our available class options and sign up for Oh Baby!