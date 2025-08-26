UVA Health in the News

August 2025 media highlights cover heart tests, sports concussion safety, Botox fakes, and postpartum depression.

Taylor Swift Champions Nuclear Stress Testing for the Heart

From an article in Cardiovascular Business:

“My family and I have been Swifties for a long time,” ASNC President-elect Jamieson M. Bourque, MD, a cardiac imaging specialist with UVA Health, said in a statement. “And I have an enormous respect for Taylor. I appreciate her sharing her father’s patient experience and highlighting the importance of nuclear stress testing in the evaluation of ischemic heart disease.

Your Kid Plays School Sports? What You Need to Know About Concussions

Parents should know that letting a kid with a concussion puts them at risk of death.

Plus, “If someone looks like they’re concussed to a health care professional who’s at the game, it is literally against the law in all 50 states for them to return the same day,” Jose Posas, MD, told WTOP.

The Deadly Effects of Fake Botox & Other Injectables

“If you have a material and it’s never been tested on humans, anything could happen,” Scott T. Hollenbeck, MD, told Elle magazine, in their report on unregulated med spas.

Postpartum Depression is Now Perinatal: A Guide for Pregnant Women

In this U.S. News guide to postpartum depression, Jennifer Payne, MD, explains why women who are minorities are at great risk for postpartum depression. She notes that "the stress of being from a minoritized group and the stress due to lower socioeconomic status increase the risk of postpartum depression."

Payne also explains that "perinatal depression" is a more accurate term. About half of postpartum depressions begin during pregnancy.

