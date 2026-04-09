New Organ Transplant Tech Helps More UVA Health Patients Get Needed Organs

Organ transplants are a life-saving treatment for thousands of patients every year. But getting vital healthy organs to all the patients that need them isn’t easy. A successful transplant depends on how well we can protect a donated organ while it travels from the donor (the person who gave an organ) to the patient.

Unfortunately, in Virginia, 2 people die every week while waiting for an organ donation.

Recently, while standing in a hallway at UVA Health, members of the transplant team were approached by someone who had noticed one of their temperature-controlled coolers. She paused and asked, “Is that what you use to transport organs?”

When she was informed yes, she asked if she could bless it.

In the quiet that followed, she became teary-eyed and shared that her son had been an organ donor at another hospital. To her, these coolers were not just equipment—they were temporary homes, carrying precious gifts from one life to another.

It was a powerful reminder that organ donation depends on the extraordinary generosity that makes it all possible.

New Organ Transplant Technology at UVA Health

“It’s an honor to be part of a comprehensive, patient-centered transplant team here at UVA Health that gives hundreds of patients the gift of life each year through an organ transplant,” said Shawn J. Pelletier, MD, director of the transplant service line and chief of transplant surgery at UVA Health. “The most significant limitation on our ability to help patients is the number of donated organs available for transplant.”

At UVA Health, we’re using advanced technology to make sure these "gifts of life" stay as healthy as possible during their journey to a recipient.

