New Doctors in Charlottesville: An Introduction

We have many new doctors here at UVA, and we wanted to introduce you to a few here on the blog.



Andra James, MD

, brings expertise in women’s health, from obstetrics and gynecology to maternal-fetal medicine.

She is involved nationally and internationally in activities to improve healthcare for women with blood disorders. Last year, she was on assignment with the National Institutes of Health as an advisor to the director of the Division of Blood Diseases and Resources at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Christopher A. Campbell, MD

Christopher A. Campbell, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon, is also new to UVA. Campbell specializes in:

Microsurgical reconstruction of the breast, head and neck, trunk and extremities after cancer treatment or trauma

Cosmetic procedures for the breast and abdomen

Campbell’s research interests include:

The impact of radiation on wound healing

Patient outcomes after cancer reconstruction

The development of microsurgery techniques

Timothy Showalter, MD

Timothy Showalter, MD, a radiation oncologist, recently joined UVA. Showalter has a strong interest in:

Genitourinary and gynecologic cancers

Brachytherapy

Clinical trials and clinical research

He is the author of more than 30 peer-reviewed manuscripts, and a recipient of the Prostate Cancer Foundation 2011 Young Investigator Award. Showalter offers his patients leading-edge approaches to image-guided radiation therapy, stereotactic body radiation therapy and high dose-rate brachytherapy.

Carrie M. Rochman, MD

Carrie M. Rochman, MD, has joined UVA as a radiologist specializing in breast imaging. Her clinical pursuits include:

Digital mammography

3D breast imaging

Breast MRI

Ultrasound

Core needle biopsy

Rochman’s research interests include screening patients at high risk for breast and ovarian cancer and specialized breast imaging technologies like tomosynthesis.

There are so many new additions to the UVA Health System team that they can’t all be listed here, but you can get to know our other dedicated doctors by browsing our doctor profiles.