7 Quick Questions With Neonatologist Jonathan Swanson

As a neonatologist, Jonathan Swanson, MD, loves the interactions with parents and families, as well as taking care of sick and premature infants. At UVA Children's, he is chief quality officer for children's services and the medical director for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where he works with the nurse leadership to oversee the day-to-day functions.

Meet a Charlottesville-Based Neonatologist

We asked Swanson our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Jonathan Swanson, MD

There are 2 things that have most inspired and shaped how I take care of babies. One is the mentors that I've had and the way they interact with people. The second is really the parents themselves, who have inspired me to provide the best care possible in this challenging situation, as well as the love and thankfulness they have.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Working with families and seeing babies who have been with us for a number of weeks be able to go home is a very happy time.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Not being able to communicate well enough my desires to my care team.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I love to go hiking, and I love to play all sorts of sports: softball, pickleball, racketball, and basketball.