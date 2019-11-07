High Cholesterol? Consider These Natural Alternatives to Statins

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 35 million Americans have high LDL, also known as bad cholesterol. This greatly increases your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Many who have high cholesterol take prescription medications called statins. Although highly effective, these drugs can cause side effects in some patients, including dizziness, muscle aches, drowsiness, headache and digestive issues.

For these patients and those who prefer to try lowering cholesterol naturally, there are alternatives that have proven effective. These natural alternatives to statins include:

Exercise

Weight control

Diet

Natural Alternatives to Statins: Foods That Help Lower Cholesterol

Some foods positively impact cholesterol levels. These include:

Foods high in soluble fiber and plant phytosterols, such as legumes, avocados, broccoli and other fruits and vegetables

Whole grains, including oatmeal, quinoa and barley

Omega3-rich foods, such as fatty fish like salmon and tuna, as well as nuts like walnuts and almonds

Soy products like soy milk, tofu and edamame

There are a variety of other foods and herbs that may lower cholesterol. However, there is limited research to verify their effectiveness. They are:

Garlic

Turmeric

Ginger

Rosemary

Holy basil

If you enjoy any of these flavors, it can’t hurt to incorporate them into your diet.