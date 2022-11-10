Myths v. Facts: Ear Cleaning, Ear Candles, & All Things Earwax Removal

Ears are pretty remarkable. They’re highly complex and help us experience all the many sounds the world has to offer — from the subtle purr of a kitten to a raucous rock concert.

Earwax, on the other hand, is something many people want to get rid of. But do we need to? Should we even try? We talked with otolaryngologist Bradley Kesser, MD, who specializes in ear, nose, and throat surgery, to learn the common myths and facts about earwax removal.

Myth: Earwax is Dirty

Fact: Far from being dirty, earwax actually prevents dirt and dust from getting into your ear. “The skin of the ear canal is very thin,” explains Kesser. “Earwax coats that delicate skin and protects your ear canal from bacteria and infections.”

Earwax isn’t really wax. It’s a greasy substance made by glands in the outer part of your ear canal. It comes in many different shades, including yellow, brown, orange, red, and gray.

Myth: Earwax Removal Should Be Part of Your Routine

Fact: Unlike our teeth, hands, or most of our body, our ears clean themselves. As long as your ears are working properly, you don’t need to worry about earwax removal. Healthy ears take care of earwax removal on their own.