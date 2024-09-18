MS Medications: Which Is Best for You?

When you have multiple sclerosis, you know how important medicines are. They reduce your relapses and keep your disease from getting worse as quickly. But when it comes to MS medications, there’s no one-size-fits-all. The best medication for you depends on many factors, including your lifestyle and medical history.

So how do you choose? We asked Robert Shin, MD, director of UVA Health’s MS and Clinical Neuroimmunology Division, what you should consider when deciding between MS medications.

The 3 Main Types of MS Medications

When it comes to MS medications, you’re looking at 3 categories of something called disease modifying therapies (DMT). That’s a fancy word for medicines that target the underlying cause of MS. DMTs don’t cure MS, but they can slow it down and prevent relapses.

First Generation Injectable Therapies

These were the first DMTs approved by the FDA, in the 1990s. They include beta interferons and glatiramer. They’re available under many brand names, such as Avonex and Glatopa. Glatiramer is also available in generic form. You inject these yourself, at home. Depending on the medication, you may do this daily, several times a week, weekly, or 2 weeks apart.

Oral Medications

MS medications in pill form came on the market in the 2010s. These are daily medicines with no needles involved.