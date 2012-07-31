Monthly Roundup: Top Stories from July 2012

July is hot...

And so are the stories on our blog. Stay cool by reading up on the posts you may have missed:

Jack Jordan of Staunton came down with whooping cough when he was 4 weeks old. Photo courtesy of Lauren Jordan.

Baby Jack vs. Whooping Cough

Whooping cough is on the rise, and it's especially harmful, even deadly, to babies. Meet the sweet baby who caught pertussis at just 4 weeks old and find out how you can help other infants like him.

Fresh From the Farm...in the Hospital

Find out about our partnership with the Local Food Hub.

Helping Caregivers Help Themselves

Mindfulness improves the care provided by doctors, nurses, social workers and therapists by helping them deal with stress and pay better attention to the people they serve.

On the Run

Why one of our doctors runs the Women's Four-Miler with her daughters.

It's a Small World After All

Tales of UVA healthcare professionals taking care and expertise to the people who most need it.

Also:

Don’t miss out!

Sign up to get blog stories by email.

You can also subscribe to our press releases.

What was your favorite story from UVA Health in July? Tell us!