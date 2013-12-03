Monthly Roundup: November 2013 [VIDEOS]

In November, we went in-depth with personal stories, health facts and even tried something a little new.

Must-See Video

Normally, he's talking politics; Here, Larry Sabato gets personal, talking about how pancreatic cancer has touched his life. Watch Sabato's story.

One nurse's story: Find out what happens when a little boy comes to the Children's Hospital after a horrible accident. Watch her story.





New! Special Holiday Whiteboard: Watch 17 ways to fight holiday stress

<a title

Read and Share: Health Myths & Facts

Find the facts about:

Healthy Recipes for the Holidays

How to make traditional Thanksgiving dishes more healthy