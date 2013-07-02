Monthly Roundup: June 2013

This June, we learned about:
- The 20-week ultrasound when parents find out if they're having a boy or girl
- Hospital volunteers who support patients and families undergoing treatment
- Research that might result in something to combat the deadly Ebola virus
- Findings that show how nursing rates increase with post-hospital breastfeeding support
- Dr. Adam Shimer
Need some good summer reading? Like us on Facebook to keep up with all our stories!
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.