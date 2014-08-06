Monthly Roundup: July 2014

The past month we featured some remarkable and inspirational patient stories about rare conditions with big impacts:

Kathy Cundiff (center) and daughters Molly Winstead (left) and Emily Phillips

Cathy Cundiff protects her health as well as that of her daughters – she is aware of the inherited disorder, Long QT Syndrome, and its abnormal affects on the heart.

Devon Hendricks gets treatment for pseudotumor cerebri, relieving headaches and restoring her vision and hearing after six long years.

Adrian Chance learns about Brugada Syndrome, a genetic heart defect causing his heart to stop pumping – he also learns his sons do not share the life-threatening trait.

Michael G. Douvas, MD, speaks on treating sarcomas, a rare cancer that often shows no symptoms but can affect almost any part of the body.

UVA In the News

Stories that made the news this month: