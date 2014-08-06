Monthly Roundup: July 2014

The past month we featured some remarkable and inspirational patient stories about rare conditions with big impacts:
- Cathy Cundiff protects her health as well as that of her daughters – she is aware of the inherited disorder, Long QT Syndrome, and its abnormal affects on the heart.
- Devon Hendricks gets treatment for pseudotumor cerebri, relieving headaches and restoring her vision and hearing after six long years.
- Adrian Chance learns about Brugada Syndrome, a genetic heart defect causing his heart to stop pumping – he also learns his sons do not share the life-threatening trait.
- Michael G. Douvas, MD, speaks on treating sarcomas, a rare cancer that often shows no symptoms but can affect almost any part of the body.
UVA In the News
Stories that made the news this month:
- A local tennis player gets to continue his passion for the sport due to a lung transplant, generously donated by an unknown stranger. (The Daily Progress)
- A brain surgery patient returns to UVA to follow in his doctor’s footsteps and pursue his dream of helping others like him. (The Daily Progress)
- Joe Thomas begins a program to help cancer patients face their diagnosis and overcome it at the Cancer Center. (Monticello Media)
