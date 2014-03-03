Monthly Roundup: February 2014

For Heart Month, we introduced you to some multimedia methods for getting smart about your heart, from podcasts to a whiteboard video to our online magazine, Vim & Vigor.
In other news this month, our researchers found a way to treat the "Baghdad Boil," we learned why UVA does not perform early elective deliveries, and about one of our excellent nurse practitioners who loves candy.
Stay tuned for March!
