Monthly Roundup: August 2013

From mended hearts and healed hands to a super food guide and a new clinic opening, August was a busy month here on the blog!
We learned about:
- Super foods
- A support group for heart patients
- Writing and medicine, for patients and doctors
- The new Zion Crossroads clinic
- Thigh pad research for the NFL
- Dr. Ann Kellams, a breastfeeding advocate
- One-day treatments for breast cancer
- How UVA treats Dupuytren’s contracture
Stay tuned for more stories about your health and wellness!
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.