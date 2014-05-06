Monthly Roundup: April 2014

Blog Stories You Might Have Missed

We also let you know about werewolf amoeba - research that will hopefully help diarrhea worldwide

From organ donation to poetry, we covered a lot!

This month, in honor of National Donate Life Month, we:

Went behind the scenes of the organ transplant process : Revealing how an organ moves from one body to another as well as a personal glimpse into what it's like to be an organ transplant surgeon.

: Revealing how an organ moves from one body to another as well as a personal glimpse into what it's like to be an organ transplant surgeon. Told the story of a mother whose lung transplant saved her life.

Explained why we're happy to be part of the paired donor exchange program.

Told you about research that's looking to someday grow organs for people who need them.

Introduced you to lung transplant doctor Max Weder.

April is also National Poetry Month. So we held a poetry contest, asking for health-related poems, and announced our winners yesterday. We'll publish our winning poems right here on Fridays for the next several weeks.

Other highlights this month: