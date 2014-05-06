Monthly Roundup: April 2014

Blog Stories You Might Have Missed
From organ donation to poetry, we covered a lot!
This month, in honor of National Donate Life Month, we:
- Went behind the scenes of the organ transplant process: Revealing how an organ moves from one body to another as well as a personal glimpse into what it's like to be an organ transplant surgeon.
- Told the story of a mother whose lung transplant saved her life.
- Explained why we're happy to be part of the paired donor exchange program.
- Told you about research that's looking to someday grow organs for people who need them.
- Introduced you to lung transplant doctor Max Weder.
April is also National Poetry Month. So we held a poetry contest, asking for health-related poems, and announced our winners yesterday. We'll publish our winning poems right here on Fridays for the next several weeks.
Other highlights this month:
- A preview of the new Battle Building that will make visiting the doctor a better experience for kids with special needs and conditions
- A discussion of skin problems that cause redness and how a dermatologist can help
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.