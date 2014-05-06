Skip to main content
Monthly Roundup: April 2014

by Amy-Sarah Marshall

Blog Stories You Might Have Missed

Amoebic trogocytosis eating T cells
We also let you know about werewolf amoeba - research that will hopefully help diarrhea worldwide

From organ donation to poetry, we covered a lot!

This month, in honor of National Donate Life Month, we:

April is also National Poetry Month. So we held a poetry contest, asking for health-related poems, and announced our winners yesterday. We'll publish our winning poems right here on Fridays for the next several weeks.

Other highlights this month: 

