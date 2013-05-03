Monthly Roundup: April 2013

This month, we met some pretty courageous folks, including:

Michelle, a brain tumor survivor

Alden, a young runner who kept racing after cardiac arrest

Donna, a nurse who became a breast cancer patient

We also explored the "bod pod," one of the coolest ways that UVA measures your fitness levels so you can plan a personalized workout. Watch how the pod works in this video now.

New research revealed that salt may actually not be as evil as once believed.

In honor of April being STD Awareness Month, we heard from one of our teen health experts about STD testing.

And April also being Child Abuse Prevention Month, we offered tips on how you can be part of the solution to a large but often invisible problem.