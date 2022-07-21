As Monkeypox Virus Cases Grow, Watch for the Rash & Other Symptoms

As of July 2022, there’s over 1,000 cases in the U.S, and over 40 cases of monkeypox virus in Virginia. However, experts agree that only a fraction of cases have been identified because recognizing symptoms and testing are challenging. Cases aren't spreading as quickly as COVID-19, and it rarely causes death. Still, our infectious disease experts encourage the public to educate themselves about monkeypox symptoms. Learn all the possible signs of this viral infection.

What Kind of Pox is It? The word “pox” can be misleading. This virus is part of the same family as smallpox, but not chickenpox. A “pox” refers to a virus that causes a rash of pus-filled bumps.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle ache or backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that looks like pimples or blisters

"Monkeypox is a viral illness, and so like other viral illnesses, there's a wide array of nonspecific symptoms that go along with that. Fever, chills, headache, malaise, these sorts of things," Patrick Jackson, MD, shares.

But some people only get the rash.

Monkeypox Rash

So many things can cause a rash. So how do you know if it’s monkeypox?

The monkeypox rash looks like pimples or blisters that may appear on the face, mouth, hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The virus lasts 2-4 weeks before the rash completely heals. Some patients have reported that the rash is very painful and fills with pus that eventually crusts over.

What we're doing:

In May, our teams developed plans for patients who may have monkeypox. We're currently following all recommendations from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health. Our teams will follow isolation protocols if a patient with monkeypox goes into the hospital. We will limit the number of team members entering the patient's room. We'll use virtual visits with patients not in the hospital.

"In some cases, people don't have this broad distribution of rash. Sometimes it's only in a small part of their body," Costi Sifri, MD, said.

If you’re worried about a rash, go to your doctor. But don’t stress out. Monkeypox tends to be a mild infection.

Cases may be rising, but Jackson stresses there's no need for alarm.

How This Virus Spreads Between People

The monkeypox virus spreads from person to person these ways: