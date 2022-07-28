Navigating Mental Health as a Minority: 4 Ways to Take Care Now

Mental health and self-care have become hot topics in recent years. However, not everyone’s trauma looks the same. Because of this, not everyone seeks or receives treatment.

And without treatment, mental health crises can have fatal results.

In 2019, suicide was the leading cause of death for Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander populations between the ages of 15 to 24 in the United States. It was the second leading cause of death for American Indian/Alaska Natives between the ages of 10 and 34; Black or African Americans, ages 15 to 24; and Hispanics, ages 15 to 34.

I can relate to mental health challenges. As a bi-racial woman myself, feelings of anxiety have followed me from childhood into my adult life. My therapy journey started in middle school when I began seeing the school counselor once a week. I’ve seen three different licensed therapists on and off since 2011.

In some ways, I’ve been lucky and privileged. I sought out and was able to find help.

But people of different ages and backgrounds don’t always feel comfortable doing that. My Nana — a Black woman and a part of the Baby Boomer generation — is currently going through a big life change. I felt her hesitancy toward therapy. After speaking candidly and nonchalantly about seeing a therapist for years, I felt accomplished in hearing some of the hesitancy in her voice fade.

Minority Trauma Harms Mental Health

Minorities can face a unique set of mental health stressors and challenges. These can stem from cultural stigma, racism, social determinants of health, and health disparities.