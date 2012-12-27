Mindfulness and Antioxidants: The 10 Most Popular Blog Posts of 2012
This year’s most popular blog posts are a wide-ranging group, including everything from myths and facts about multivitamins to how to avoid Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.
We hope you enjoy this look back at the 10 most popular blog posts of 2012.
- Medical TV Shows: Do Doogie Howser and Dr. House Work Here? This light-hearted look at scripted hospital work reminded us just how many shows about hospitals there are!
- Are Multivitamins Necessary? And Other Frequently Asked Questions. This post discussed what exactly multivitamins are and whether most of us actually need them.
- Protect Infants (And Yourself) from Whooping Cough. This post introduced readers to 7-week old Jack Jordan, a spirited young boy who has struggled with the illness. Since this post ran, Jack has been doing very well!
- Not Just Lyme Disease: Tick-Borne Illnesses in Virginia. Nobody likes to find a tick crawling on his or her skin, and with good reason! A bite from these insects can cause a host of dangerous diseases.
- Antioxidants and Vegan Diets: The Role of a Cancer Center Dietitian. Can a vegan diet help fight breast cancer? This post introduces us to a woman who thinks it may help.
- Want to Lose Weight? Neuroscience and EBT Can Help. Can “emotional brain training” play a role in weight loss? A UVA counselor believes it can.
- Prenatal Vitamins: When, Why and How. It turns out prenatal vitamins are very important for most expecting mothers.
- Pay Attention: The Medicine of Mindfulness. Learning that you are living with cancer is understandably difficult for most people. There are way to manage the stress while managing the disease, however.
- Flu Vaccine Facts: Who Should Get It, Who Shouldn’t and Why. This winter’s flu season looks like it may be a rough one. Get the facts on protecting yourself.
- Save Your Knees: Pay Attention to the Pain. Our knees can be among the first joints to start feeling the years. Learn how to protect them.
