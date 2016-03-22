Dealing with Perimenopause, Menopause & Hot Flashes

Most women know when menopause is coming.

They're skipping periods.

They have heavy periods, followed by light periods.

They have premenstrual syndrome (PMS). They're more tired or cranky than usual.

And of course, there are the infamous hot flashes and night sweats.

About 25 percent of women have really bad menopause symptoms, according to midlife health expert JoAnn Pinkerton, MD. They're sweating so much during hot flashes that they have to change clothes or their sheets, or their periods are really heavy. But there are treatments available to alleviate these symptoms.

Meanwhile, if you're still having periods, you also need to be thinking about birth control. The oldest woman to ever conceive and carry a pregnancy to term without fertility treatments was 57.

In this week's podcast, Pinkerton discusses perimenopause, menopause and treatment for symptoms such as hot flashes.

