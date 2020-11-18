In Memoriam: Theresa Zanetti, AML Patient Featured in Vim & Vigor

Theresa Zanetti lived every day gracefully and gratefully. She loved spending time with her husband and their young son. As a UVA renal dietitian, helping patients with kidney failure, Theresa was also close to her colleagues.

Feeling "beyond blessed," Theresa was fully aware of the love and support surrounding her as she faced a challenging cancer: acute myeloid leukemia (AML). She was thrilled to share her story. And we are honored to bring you her story. It is truly inspiring, especially in these times that have been challenging for all of us.

Sadly, Theresa passed away Oct. 26. We dedicate this issue of Vim & Vigor, our family health magazine, to her and all of those we have lost this year.