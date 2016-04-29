Infographic: Medical Yoga Therapy in 10 Minutes

Medical yoga is a great therapeutic tool to help strengthen your mobility and improve your balance. Why bother with medical yoga? Get more tips and a five-minute stress-busting exercise in the latest issue of Vim & Vigor, our family health magazine.
Infographic text: Yoga Therapy in 10 Minutes
Help improve your general wellness by relieving stress but also back and neck pain.
- Breathing, 2-3 minutes
- Sit in a comfortable position -- spine upright and both feet on the floor.
- Do five to ten cycles of deep breathing with emphasis on the exhalation.
- Stretching, 4-6 minutes
- Stretch the neck and shoulders loosely, however it feels good.
- Put your left hand on your right knee. Twist gently to the right, looking over your right shoulder. Repeat on the other side.
- Come back to center. Gently lift your chest as you gaze upwards.
- Put you arms around your shoulder likes you're giving yourself a hug.
- Allow your spine to gently bend forward as you look down.
- Raise your head. Pull your knee into your chest. Hold your knee with both hands. Repeat on the left side.
- Stand up. Stretch your arms overhead with your palms together. Take three breaths.
- Place your right hand on your right hip and learn to the right with your left arm extended overhead. Repeat on the other side.
- Meditation, 2-3 minutes
- Sit still and focus again on your breath. Calm yourself with each exhalation.
- Active thoughts are normal. Instead of pushing the thoughts away, try to bring your attention back to your breath.
