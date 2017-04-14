Healthy Balance
Share Your Medical Decisions: Why You Need an Advance Directive
You might not think much about medical decisions. But if you got into a car accident or had a sudden illness, you might be unconscious and unable to decide:
- Who makes your medical decisions
- What lifesaving treatments you get and for how long
That's why you should consider an advance directive, a legal document that explains your decisions about future medical care.
