Healthy Balance

Share Your Medical Decisions: Why You Need an Advance Directive

by Amy-Sarah Marshall

rescue team helping injured man
advance directive

You might not think much about medical decisions. But if you got into a car accident or had a sudden illness, you might be unconscious and unable to decide:

  • Who makes your medical decisions
  • What lifesaving treatments you get and for how long

That's why you should consider an advance directive, a legal document that explains your decisions about future medical care.

Article Topics

